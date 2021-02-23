Globus Maritime Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLBS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Globus Maritime Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS): Trading Information

Although GLBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.85- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0824 over the last five days. On the other hand, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 176.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 141.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20000, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 366200.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLBS is forecast to be at a low of $20000 and a high of $20000. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +366200.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 366200.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.6%. Globus Maritime Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -682.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.