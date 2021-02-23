In the last trading session, 13,707,024 shares of the Genius Brands International, Inc.(NASDAQ:GNUS) were traded, and its beta was 2. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $560.06 Million. GNUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.73, offering almost -527.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.052, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 97.22% since then. We note from Genius Brands International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.7 Million.

Genius Brands International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GNUS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Genius Brands International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS): Trading Information

Instantly GNUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.2 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.0697 over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 140.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNUS is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +140.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 140.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.9%. Genius Brands International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -16.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.68% of Genius Brands International, Inc. shares, and 6.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.46%. Genius Brands International, Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.53% of the shares, which is about 4.56 Million shares worth $6.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.92% or 2.74 Million shares worth $3.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.