GameStop Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GME as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. GameStop Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME): Trading Information

Instantly GME has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $53.50 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.1221 over the last five days. On the other hand, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.44, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -70.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GME is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -28.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) projections and forecasts

GameStop Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +897.83 percent over the past six months and at a -1040.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +6.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect GameStop Corp. to make $1.21 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.19 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.7%. GameStop Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 33.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.33% of GameStop Corp. shares, and 122.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 167.96%. GameStop Corp. stock is held by 286 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.3% of the shares, which is about 9.28 Million shares worth $174.76 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.22% or 9.22 Million shares worth $173.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 6801757 shares worth $71.21 Million, making up 9.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.51 Million shares worth around $66.22 Million, which represents about 5.04% of the total shares outstanding.