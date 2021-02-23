In the last trading session, 11,941,265 shares of the United States Antimony Corporation(NYSE:UAMY) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.66, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.41 Million. UAMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -54.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.75% since then. We note from United States Antimony Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.17 Million.

United States Antimony Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UAMY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. United States Antimony Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY): Trading Information

Although UAMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.56 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0573 over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) is 0.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -63.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAMY is forecast to be at a low of $0.6 and a high of $0.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -63.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.2%. United States Antimony Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -545.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.2% of United States Antimony Corporation shares, and 4.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.68%. United States Antimony Corporation stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 619.88 Thousand shares worth $179.76 Thousand.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 0.78% or 600Thousand shares worth $174Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.