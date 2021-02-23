In the last trading session, 1,210,696 shares of the U.S. Energy Corp.(NASDAQ:USEG) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.36, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.39 Million. USEG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.57, offering almost -246.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.48% since then. We note from U.S. Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 798.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.7 Million.

U.S. Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended USEG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG): Trading Information

Instantly USEG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.08- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still down -0.0394 over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 627.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USEG is forecast to be at a low of $39 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +627.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 627.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.3%. U.S. Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 35.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.51% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares, and 16.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.55%. U.S. Energy Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.28% of the shares, which is about 66.5 Thousand shares worth $332.52 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.58% or 17.03 Thousand shares worth $62.67 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.