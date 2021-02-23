In the last trading session, 2,983,909 shares of the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.(NYSE:STPK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.25, and it changed around -$4.15 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03 Billion. STPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.49, offering almost -21.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.28% since then. We note from Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 Million.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STPK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 58.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STPK is forecast to be at a low of $67 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +58.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Biggest Investors

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 5.92% or 2.27 Million shares worth $46.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.