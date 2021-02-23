In the last trading session, 2,073,941 shares of the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.36, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $409.3 Million. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.26, offering almost -80.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.499, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.86% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.68 Million.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OTLK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK): Trading Information

Although OTLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.75- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.82% year-to-date, but still down -0.0672 over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 0.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 122.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLK is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +154.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 111.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.5%. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.19% of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 3.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.21%. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with LVW Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $2.27 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.41% or 676.64 Thousand shares worth $487.18 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.