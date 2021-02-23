In today’s recent session, 3,731,195 shares of the Motus GI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MOTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.99 Million. MOTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -47.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.27% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS): Trading Information Today
Although MOTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.74- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.0572 over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 513.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 180.95 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.23% of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. shares, and 42.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.27%. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.06% of the shares, which is about 4.21 Million shares worth $4.12 Million.
Oracle Investment Management Inc, with 11.81% or 3.81 Million shares worth $3.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored