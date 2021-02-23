In today’s recent session, 3,731,195 shares of the Motus GI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MOTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.99 Million. MOTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -47.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.27% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 Million.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS): Trading Information Today

Although MOTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.74- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.0572 over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 513.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 180.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.23% of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. shares, and 42.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.27%. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.06% of the shares, which is about 4.21 Million shares worth $4.12 Million.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, with 11.81% or 3.81 Million shares worth $3.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.