In the last trading session, 8,690,776 shares of the Mogo Inc.(NASDAQ:MOGO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.86, and it changed around -$1.91 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $353.54 Million. MOGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.86, offering almost -33.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.68% since then. We note from Mogo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 Million.

Mogo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOGO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO): Trading Information

Although MOGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.46 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.0411 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is 0.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 120.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 52.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOGO is forecast to be at a low of $3.06 and a high of $12.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mogo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.08% of Mogo Inc. shares, and 7.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.15%. Mogo Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 1.35 Million shares worth $5.09 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2% or 854.05 Thousand shares worth $3.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.