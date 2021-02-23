In today’s recent session, 3,584,335 shares of the Just Energy Group Inc.(NYSE:JE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.2 Million. JE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.65, offering almost -839.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.59% since then. We note from Just Energy Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

Just Energy Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Just Energy Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE): Trading Information Today

Although JE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.19- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.4005 over the last five days. On the other hand, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is -0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 778.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 304.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.26, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -65.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JE is forecast to be at a low of $0.79 and a high of $1.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -56.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) projections and forecasts

Just Energy Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.04 percent over the past six months and at a -128.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +162.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -86.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $873.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc. to make $701.54 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Just Energy Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -41.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.79% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares, and 17.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.83%. Just Energy Group Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with PenderFund Capital Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 2.91 Million shares worth $15.15 Million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 5.22% or 2.51 Million shares worth $13.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.