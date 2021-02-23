In today’s recent session, 1,396,324 shares of the Hims & Hers Health, Inc.(NYSE:HIMS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.39, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.3 Billion. HIMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.4, offering almost -46.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.95% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 Million.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information Today

Although HIMS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.39 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.2226 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 979.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 597.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.