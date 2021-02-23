In today’s recent session, 2,709,404 shares of the Farfetch Limited(NYSE:FTCH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.82, and it changed around -$2.16 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.41 Billion. FTCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.87, offering almost -12.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.9% since then. We note from Farfetch Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

Farfetch Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FTCH as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Farfetch Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH): Trading Information Today

Although FTCH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $73.87 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0595 over the last five days. On the other hand, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.38, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCH is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $517.09 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Farfetch Limited to make $443.89 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $382.23 Million and $331.44 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Farfetch Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -132.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.97% of Farfetch Limited shares, and 78.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.99%. Farfetch Limited stock is held by 252 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.44% of the shares, which is about 39.93 Million shares worth $2.55 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.58% or 25.48 Million shares worth $1.63 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Invesco American Franchise Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 5000000 shares worth $125.8 Million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco American Franchise Fd held roughly 4.61 Million shares worth around $251.99 Million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.