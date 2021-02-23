In the last trading session, 2,933,970 shares of the Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:GMBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.99, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $311.79 Million. GMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.74, offering almost -15.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.66% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 935.57 Million.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GMBL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL): Trading Information

Instantly GMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.44 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.1993 over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 1.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 122.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMBL is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -36.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.1% of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.68%. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 51.72 Thousand shares worth $200.17 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.41% or 25.55 Thousand shares worth $98.89 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.