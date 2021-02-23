In the last trading session, 39,102,304 shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:EBON) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.41, and it changed around -$2.65 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. EBON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -77.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.82% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 Million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON): Trading Information

Although EBON has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.70 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.2571 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.69% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.9%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 151.89 Thousand shares worth $1.58 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.15% or 141.09 Thousand shares worth $856.4 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.