In the last trading session, 2,596,331 shares of the Bit Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.71, and it changed around -$2.35 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $898.9 Million. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33, offering almost -76.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 98.5% since then. We note from Bit Digital, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.69 Million.

Bit Digital, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BTBT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT): Trading Information

Although BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.68 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.23 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bit Digital, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -161.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.33% of Bit Digital, Inc. shares, and 0.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.38%. Bit Digital, Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.56% of the shares, which is about 240Thousand shares worth $5.26 Million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.98% or 151.23 Thousand shares worth $3.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 37769 shares worth $827.52 Thousand, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20.11 Thousand shares worth around $440.5 Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.