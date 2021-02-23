In the last trading session, 1,004,606 shares of the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.(NASDAQ:BVXV) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.82, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.32 Million. BVXV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62, offering almost -1186.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.24% since then. We note from BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BVXV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV): Trading Information

Although BVXV has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.88- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still down -0.0888 over the last five days. On the other hand, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 972.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 831.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 522.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVXV is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +522.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 522.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 0.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.1% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 4.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.45%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 48.67 Thousand shares worth $1.9 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 0.17% or 19.86 Thousand shares worth $776.17 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.