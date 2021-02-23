In the last trading session, 3,729,912 shares of the Ayro, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYRO) were traded, and its beta was 4.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.79, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.99 Million. AYRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.5, offering almost -47.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.89% since then. We note from Ayro, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 Million.

Ayro, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AYRO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ayro, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO): Trading Information

Although AYRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.36 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.2139 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 92.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYRO is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +92.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 92.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.13%. Ayro, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.67% of Ayro, Inc. shares, and 1.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.82%. Ayro, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.94% of the shares, which is about 252.89 Thousand shares worth $1.54 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 0.66% or 179.19 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.