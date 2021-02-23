In the last trading session, 2,842,951 shares of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMPE) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $338.65 Million. AMPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -62.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.06% since then. We note from Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.53 Million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMPE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE): Trading Information

Although AMPE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.45 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.2651 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 118.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPE is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +118.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 118.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.6%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -122.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.6% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 12.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.24% of the shares, which is about 6Million shares worth $5.74 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.68% or 3.1 Million shares worth $4.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.