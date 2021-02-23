In the last trading session, 10,289,701 shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc.(NASDAQ:AEZS) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.85 Million. AEZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -168.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.52% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.54 Million.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEZS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS): Trading Information

Although AEZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.2895 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is 0.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 233.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEZS is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.8%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -240.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.29% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 4.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.74%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.1% of the shares, which is about 1.12 Million shares worth $394.52 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.29% or 156.7 Thousand shares worth $55Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.