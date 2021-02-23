In the last trading session, 2,453,486 shares of the FSD Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:HUGE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.78 Million. HUGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14, offering almost -519.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.36% since then. We note from FSD Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

FSD Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HUGE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE): Trading Information

Although HUGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.98- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.2014 over the last five days. On the other hand, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 34.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 342.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUGE is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +342.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 342.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. FSD Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.7% of FSD Pharma Inc. shares, and 0.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.83%. FSD Pharma Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Wedbush Securities Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 64.3 Thousand shares worth $163.97 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.31% or 46.17 Thousand shares worth $72.02 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.