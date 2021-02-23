In today’s recent session, 1,438,792 shares of the Fiverr International Ltd.(NYSE:FVRR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $271.77, and it changed around -$6.42 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.6 Billion. FVRR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $336, offering almost -23.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.49% since then. We note from Fiverr International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Fiverr International Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FVRR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR): Trading Information Today

Although FVRR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $325.8 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.1328 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $309.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FVRR is forecast to be at a low of $205 and a high of $350. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) projections and forecasts

Fiverr International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +128.08 percent over the past six months and at a 96.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +25% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.15 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. to make $70.19 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.23 Million and $47.13 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fiverr International Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 58.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.02% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares, and 59.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.38%. Fiverr International Ltd. stock is held by 276 institutions, with Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.57% of the shares, which is about 3.08 Million shares worth $428.65 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 3.18% or 1.03 Million shares worth $200.17 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.