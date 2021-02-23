In today’s recent session, 2,224,663 shares of the Experience Investment Corp.(NASDAQ:EXPC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.08, and it changed around -$1.82 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $511.08 Million. EXPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.88, offering almost -31.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from Experience Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 Million.

Experience Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EXPC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC): Trading Information Today

Although EXPC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.45 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.1848 over the last five days. On the other hand, Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 357.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 202.97 day(s).

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Experience Investment Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Experience Investment Corp. shares, and 81.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.09%. Experience Investment Corp. stock is held by 60 institutions, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.27% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $22.16 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.5% or 1.79 Million shares worth $19.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1081600 shares worth $11.98 Million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 133.25 Thousand shares worth around $1.48 Million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.