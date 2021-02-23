In the last trading session, 57,257,162 shares of the Denison Mines Corp.(NYSE:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $790.74 Million. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -52.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.03% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 138.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.04 Million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN): Trading Information

Although DNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.81 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.0721 over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is 0.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.99, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -16.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNN is forecast to be at a low of $0.78 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.7%. Denison Mines Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 42.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.5% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 15.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.84% of the shares, which is about 19.25 Million shares worth $12.46 Million.

Old West Investment Management, LLC, with 2.33% or 15.8 Million shares worth $6.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.