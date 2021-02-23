In today’s recent session, 5,054,235 shares of the Dawson Geophysical Company(NASDAQ:DWSN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.16 Million. DWSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.47, offering almost -37.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.07% since then. We note from Dawson Geophysical Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.69 Million.

Dawson Geophysical Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DWSN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dawson Geophysical Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN): Trading Information Today

Although DWSN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.47- on Tuesday, Feb 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.0386 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DWSN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.9%. Dawson Geophysical Company earnings are expected to increase by 38.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.8% per year for the next five years.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.41% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares, and 62.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.56%. Dawson Geophysical Company stock is held by 46 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.65% of the shares, which is about 1.8 Million shares worth $3.81 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 7.42% or 1.74 Million shares worth $3.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 802047 shares worth $1.44 Million, making up 3.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 697.94 Thousand shares worth around $1.23 Million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.