In today’s recent session, 4,156,024 shares of the CYREN Ltd.(NASDAQ:CYRN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.83 Million. CYRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -93.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.61% since then. We note from CYREN Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 Million.

CYREN Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CYRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CYREN Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN): Trading Information Today

Although CYRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.34 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.2231 over the last five days. On the other hand, CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 188.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 108.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.9%. CYREN Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 9.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.99% of CYREN Ltd. shares, and 67.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.35%. CYREN Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 59.94% of the shares, which is about 32.21 Million shares worth $33.18 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 3.42% or 1.84 Million shares worth $1.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.