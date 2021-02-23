In the last trading session, 1,029,863 shares of the Creative Realities, Inc.(NASDAQ:CREX) were traded, and its beta was 4.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.48 Million. CREX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -114.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.36% since then. We note from Creative Realities, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 780.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.37 Million.

Creative Realities, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CREX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Creative Realities, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX): Trading Information

Instantly CREX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.19- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.24 over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 221.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CREX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Creative Realities, Inc. to make $8.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $6.08 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.2%. Creative Realities, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 102.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9% of Creative Realities, Inc. shares, and 20.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.25%. Creative Realities, Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Argi Investment Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.6% of the shares, which is about 502.26 Thousand shares worth $647.92 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 2.52% or 275.5 Thousand shares worth $269.58 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.