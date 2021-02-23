In the last trading session, 3,240,424 shares of the COMSovereign Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:COMS) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.95 Million. COMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.07, offering almost -152.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.31% since then. We note from COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended COMS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect COMSovereign Holding Corp. to make $500Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87Million and $869Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1885.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.4%. COMSovereign Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 36.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.