In today’s recent session, 2,025,918 shares of the CM Life Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CMLF) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.33, and it changed around -$1.16 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08 Billion. CMLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -33.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.48% since then. We note from CM Life Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CMLF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CM Life Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of CM Life Sciences, Inc. shares, and 13.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.53%. CM Life Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with TOMS Capital Investment Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 1.06 Million shares worth $11.7 Million.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 2.09% or 923.31 Thousand shares worth $10.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.