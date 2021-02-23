In the last trading session, 1,215,348 shares of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:CLVR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.75, and it changed around -$1.31 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.88 Million. CLVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.46, offering almost -31.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.63% since then. We note from Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLVR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.21%. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.4% of the shares, which is about 2.48 Million shares worth $22.05 Million.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC, with 2.69% or 406.78 Thousand shares worth $3.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.