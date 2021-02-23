In the last trading session, 146,372,727 shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.65 Million. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.9, offering almost -28.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.415, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.56% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.7 Million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR): Trading Information

Instantly CTXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.90- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.6544 over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 0.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 255.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTXR is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +255.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 255.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20%. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.15% of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 13.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.84%. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 572.94 Thousand shares worth $595.86 Thousand.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 0.92% or 169.94 Thousand shares worth $173.34 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.