In the last trading session, 340,448,308 shares of the Celsion Corporation(NASDAQ:CLSN) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around $0.91 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.77 Million. CLSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.5, offering almost -131.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.7% since then. We note from Celsion Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.69 Million.

Celsion Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLSN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Celsion Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN): Trading Information

Instantly CLSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 47.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.25- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.1469 over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) is 1.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.5%. Celsion Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -14.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Celsion Corporation shares, and 17.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.22%. Celsion Corporation stock is held by 51 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 1.27 Million shares worth $929.6 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.9% or 709.25 Thousand shares worth $504.27 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.