In the last trading session, 7,632,213 shares of the Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.25 Million. CEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.1, offering almost -57.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.65% since then. We note from Camber Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.33 Million.

Camber Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Camber Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI): Trading Information

Although CEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.1 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.0707 over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39657260.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEI is forecast to be at a low of $781250 and a high of $781250. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39657260.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39657260.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Camber Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.98% of Camber Energy, Inc. shares, and 1.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.54%. Camber Energy, Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.8% of the shares, which is about 201.12 Thousand shares worth $128.72 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.71% or 177.4 Thousand shares worth $163.79 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.