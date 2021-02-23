In today’s recent session, 2,101,006 shares of the C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE:AI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $119.46, and it changed around -$6.76 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.73 Billion. AI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.9, offering almost -53.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.64% since then. We note from C3.ai, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

C3.ai, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. C3.ai, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $147.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AI is forecast to be at a low of $84 and a high of $200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +67.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. C3.ai, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -108.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.