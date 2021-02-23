In the last trading session, 2,193,974 shares of the AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:AZRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.61 Million. AZRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.63, offering almost -65.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.371, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.67% since then. We note from AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.83 Million.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AZRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX): Trading Information

Although AZRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.93 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.1215 over the last five days. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 183.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZRX is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +340.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.5%. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.09% of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. shares, and 5.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.78%. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 732.13 Thousand shares worth $520.55 Thousand.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 0.87% or 430.84 Thousand shares worth $417.91 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.