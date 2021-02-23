In today’s recent session, 3,013,351 shares of the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.(NYSE:ASM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.55 Million. ASM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -81.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.23% since then. We note from Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 Million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM): Trading Information Today

Although ASM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.64 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0767 over the last five days. On the other hand, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.64, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASM is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. to make $8.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.5%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -223.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, and 3.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.64%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 1.17 Million shares worth $1.52 Million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.27% or 244.3 Thousand shares worth $317.59 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.