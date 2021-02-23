In the last trading session, 1,043,817 shares of the ATA Creativity Global(NASDAQ:AACG) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.39, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.98 Million. AACG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -266.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.68% since then. We note from ATA Creativity Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.9 Million.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG): Trading Information

Although AACG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.36- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.0577 over the last five days. On the other hand, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is 2.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48%. ATA Creativity Global earnings are expected to decrease by -37.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ATA Creativity Global shares, and 0.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.04%. ATA Creativity Global stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 99.14 Thousand shares worth $117.98 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.05% or 11.93 Thousand shares worth $13.18 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.