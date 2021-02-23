In today’s recent session, 2,898,974 shares of the Astrotech Corporation(NASDAQ:ASTC) have been traded, and its beta is -0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.87 Million. ASTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.75, offering almost -211.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.64% since then. We note from Astrotech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 Million.

Astrotech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Astrotech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC): Trading Information Today

Although ASTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.88- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.3946 over the last five days. On the other hand, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 271.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 153.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 904.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTC is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +904.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 904.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.9%. Astrotech Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 14.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.36% of Astrotech Corporation shares, and 13.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.27%. Astrotech Corporation stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 294.83 Thousand shares worth $501.21 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.03% or 191.66 Thousand shares worth $339.24 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.