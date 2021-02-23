In the last trading session, 3,909,511 shares of the Zosano Pharma Corporation(NASDAQ:ZSAN) were traded, and its beta was 3.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $151.06 Million. ZSAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -106.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.328, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.84% since then. We note from Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.18 Million.

Zosano Pharma Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ZSAN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN): Trading Information

Although ZSAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.789 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.092 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZSAN is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.1%. Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 38.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, and 15.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.65%. Zosano Pharma Corporation stock is held by 46 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 3.18 Million shares worth $5.16 Million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 3.96% or 2.72 Million shares worth $1.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.