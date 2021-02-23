In the last trading session, 1,762,453 shares of the SRAX, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRAX) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.81, and it changed around -$1.02 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.09 Million. SRAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.195, offering almost -49.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.61% since then. We note from SRAX, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.51 Million.

SRAX, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SRAX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SRAX, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX): Trading Information

Although SRAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.20- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.1207 over the last five days. On the other hand, SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRAX is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.1%. SRAX, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -257.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.26% of SRAX, Inc. shares, and 4.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.02%. SRAX, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.96% of the shares, which is about 314.25 Thousand shares worth $930.17 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.54% or 86.9 Thousand shares worth $270.26 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.