In the last trading session, 7,286,930 shares of the Phunware, Inc.(NASDAQ:PHUN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.32, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.22 Million. PHUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.338, offering almost -43.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.72% since then. We note from Phunware, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.52 Million.

Phunware, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PHUN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Phunware, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN): Trading Information

Although PHUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.07- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.84% year-to-date, but still down -0.1212 over the last five days. On the other hand, Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 0.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHUN is forecast to be at a low of $1.3 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +93.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Phunware, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.44% of Phunware, Inc. shares, and 4.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.06%. Phunware, Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 541.6 Thousand shares worth $495.56 Thousand.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.6% or 356.73 Thousand shares worth $326.41 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.