In the last trading session, 3,143,794 shares of the PDS Biotechnology Corporation(NASDAQ:PDSB) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.46, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.55 Million. PDSB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.3, offering almost -33.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.64% since then. We note from PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 679.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 900.71 Million.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PDSB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB): Trading Information

Instantly PDSB has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.20- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.0267 over the last five days. On the other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 0.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 458.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDSB is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.4%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 94.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.61% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, and 14.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.45%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock is held by 33 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 828.72 Thousand shares worth $1.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.21% or 714.04 Thousand shares worth $1.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 511627 shares worth $1.19 Million, making up 2.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 375Thousand shares worth around $746.25 Thousand, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.