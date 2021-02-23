In today’s recent session, 4,576,809 shares of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.02 Million. ONCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.7, offering almost -40.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.94% since then. We note from Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 Million.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ONCY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY): Trading Information Today

Instantly ONCY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.70- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.1694 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 152.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCY is forecast to be at a low of $4.57 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +347.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.8%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -40.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, and 1.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.88%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Creative Planning being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 180Thousand shares worth $428.4 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.38% or 174.22 Thousand shares worth $414.64 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.