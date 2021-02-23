In today’s recent session, 1,083,391 shares of the Liquidia Corporation(NASDAQ:LQDA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.19 Million. LQDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.1, offering almost -284.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.68% since then. We note from Liquidia Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Liquidia Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LQDA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liquidia Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA): Trading Information Today

Although LQDA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.85- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.1389 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 58.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LQDA is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +90.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Liquidia Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 24.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.44% of Liquidia Corporation shares, and 43.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.55%. Liquidia Corporation stock is held by 89 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.74% of the shares, which is about 2.49 Million shares worth $7.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.93% or 2.14 Million shares worth $6.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1159013 shares worth $5.7 Million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Health Care Fund held roughly 740.87 Thousand shares worth around $3.42 Million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.