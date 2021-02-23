In today’s recent session, 2,685,913 shares of the Lipocine Inc.(NASDAQ:LPCN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.62 Million. LPCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.42, offering almost -44.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.301, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.98% since then. We note from Lipocine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 Million.

Lipocine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LPCN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lipocine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN): Trading Information Today

Although LPCN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.95 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.1591 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 219.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPCN is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +498.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.6%. Lipocine Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of Lipocine Inc. shares, and 10.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.36%. Lipocine Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.6% of the shares, which is about 2.96 Million shares worth $4.17 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.97% or 1.62 Million shares worth $2.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.