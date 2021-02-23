In the last trading session, 17,521,999 shares of the Iterum Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ITRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $309.6 Million. ITRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.02, offering almost -196.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.451, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.78% since then. We note from Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.73 Million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ITRM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM): Trading Information

Although ITRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.34- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.1018 over the last five days. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -26.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITRM is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -1.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to decrease by -32.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, and 34.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.61%. Iterum Therapeutics plc stock is held by 22 institutions, with Canaan Partners X LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.43% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $1.71 Million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 1.27% or 1.54 Million shares worth $1.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.