In the last trading session, 3,772,394 shares of the Artelo Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARTL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.88 Million. ARTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.67, offering almost -65.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.451, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.68% since then. We note from Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.52 Million.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ARTL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL): Trading Information

Although ARTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.03- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.1654 over the last five days. On the other hand, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 0.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 170.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARTL is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +215.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 125.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.