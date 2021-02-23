In the last trading session, 27,259,826 shares of the AIkido Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:AIKI) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.5, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.38 Million. AIKI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.52, offering almost -268% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.67% since then. We note from AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.43 Million.

AIkido Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIKI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI): Trading Information

Although AIKI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.55 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still down -0.3617 over the last five days. On the other hand, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1802.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 120050% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIKI is forecast to be at a low of $1802.25 and a high of $1802.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +120050% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 120050% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.8%. AIkido Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -282.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.62% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares, and 13.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.88%. AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 102.44 Thousand shares worth $62.92 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.29% or 101.9 Thousand shares worth $62.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.