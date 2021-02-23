In today’s recent session, 1,647,857 shares of the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARPO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.07 Million. ARPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.31, offering almost -23.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.54% since then. We note from Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 Million.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARPO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO): Trading Information Today

Although ARPO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.12 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.0922 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARPO is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -87.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.18% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 41.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.55%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.8% of the shares, which is about 5.19 Million shares worth $7.79 Million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 9.72% or 3.94 Million shares worth $5.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.