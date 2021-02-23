In today’s recent session, 3,256,221 shares of the Amarin Corporation plc(NASDAQ:AMRN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.2, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75 Billion. AMRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18, offering almost -150% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.33% since then. We note from Amarin Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.81 Million.

Amarin Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMRN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Amarin Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN): Trading Information Today

Although AMRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.86- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.0642 over the last five days. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +163.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $164.94 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Amarin Corporation plc to make $154.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $143.28 Million and $137.43 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.3%. Amarin Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 83.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.9% per year for the next five years.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Amarin Corporation plc shares, and 39.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.85%. Amarin Corporation plc stock is held by 319 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 32.02 Million shares worth $134.8 Million.

Eversept Partners, LP, with 2.74% or 10.65 Million shares worth $44.85 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.