In the last trading session, 3,136,972 shares of the Almaden Minerals Ltd.(NYSE:AAU) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.05 Million. AAU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -53.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.07% since then. We note from Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 Million.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AAU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU): Trading Information

Although AAU has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.01 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still down -0.1039 over the last five days. On the other hand, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 898.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 170.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAU is forecast to be at a low of $1.1 and a high of $1.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.7%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -3.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.64% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares, and 9.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.86%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.49% of the shares, which is about 3.01 Million shares worth $2.48 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.84% or 2.22 Million shares worth $1.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.